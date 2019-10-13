UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Out Of Eight Already Qualified For ATP Masters In London

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Sun 13th October 2019 | 10:00 PM

Six out of eight already qualified for ATP Masters in London

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Oct, 2019 ) :Six of the eight places at the ATP Finals in London have been decided, following the Shanghai Masters on Sunday.

Stefanos Tsitsipas was the sixth player to qualify when he beat world number one Novak Djokovic in Shanghai.

The remaining two places are still up for grabs with Alexander Zverev and Matteo Berrettini under pressure from Roberto Bautista Agut, David Goffin and Kei Nishikori.

The finals take place in London from November 10-17.

Qualifying standings for ATP Finals as of October 13 1. Rafael Nadal (ESP) 9,225 points QUALIFIED 2. Novak Djokovic (SRB) 7,945 QUALIFIED 3. Daniil Medvedev (RUS) 5,875 QUALIFIED 4. Roger Federer (SUI) 5,690 QUALIFIED 5. Dominic Thiem (AUT) 4,525 QUALIFIED 6. Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE) 3,730 QUALIFIED7. Alexander Zverev (GER) 2,8558. Matteo Berrettini (ITA) 2,525

Related Topics

World London Shanghai David Ita Roger Federer Rafael Nadal October November Sunday From

Recent Stories

DAFZA contributes 12% to Dubai’s foreign trade i ..

31 minutes ago

Amal Al Qubaisi meets with Speaker of Montenegro P ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai Judicial Institute signs MoU with UN Crime I ..

31 minutes ago

UAE’s experience in creating smart, sustainable ..

31 minutes ago

Mohammed bin Surour inaugurates 4th National Servi ..

46 minutes ago

DP World&#039;s new India partnership

46 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.