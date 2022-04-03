UrduPoint.com

Six Pakistani Peacekeepers Martyred In Congo Chopper Crash Are 'valiant Heroes': Munir Akram

Muhammad Irfan Published April 03, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Six Pakistani peacekeepers martyred in Congo chopper crash are 'valiant heroes': Munir Akram

UNITED NATIONS, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2022 ) :Pakistan's Ambassador to the United Nations (UN), Munir Akram, has paid high tributes to the six 'valiant' Pakistani peacekeepers who made the ultimate sacrifice for the cause of peace in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) as their bodies were repatriated from Goma, the capital of North Kivu province, on Saturday.

"I salute the commitment of our brave sons - the fallen peacekeepers from Pakistan in D R Congo," he wrote on the Twitter.

"They made the supreme sacrifice in the service of peace and to support the Congolese people.

They are Pakistan's valiant heroes and will stay forever in the nation's thoughts and prayers," Ambassador Akram added.

One Russian and one Serbian peacekeepers also died in the crash, which took place on Tuesday.

The UN helicopter was on a reconnaissance mission on an area where there have been clashes between the M23 rebel group and the Armed Forces of the Democratic Republic of the Congo (FARDC) in recent days.

"An investigation is underway", the UN has said.

