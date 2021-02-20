Six people shot with live rounds at Myanmar protest: medical staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Mandalay, Myanmar, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2021 ) :Security forces fired live rounds at protesters in Myanmar's second largest city after a police raid at a shipyard turned violent on Saturday, leaving at least six wounded, said medical staff on the scene.

"Six men with gunshot wounds arrived to our team. Two are seriously injured," a medical aide to the doctors told AFP.

The use of live rounds was confirmed by a doctor at the scene.