Six Peripheral Nerve Stimulator Devices Implanted In King Fahd Medical City, Unprecedented In Saudi Arabia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 21, 2023 | 01:30 PM

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2023 ) :A medical team in the Department of Anesthesia and Perioperative Medicine at King Fahd Medical City, a member of the Second Riyadh Health Cluster, in cooperation with Stanford University, managed to implant six peripheral nerve stimulators (PNS) in four patients suffering from chronic pain for various reasons.

King Fahd City explained that the PNS device consists of stimulator electrodes that are implanted as a local anesthetic under the skin, while from the outer part, a battery is provided to the patient so that he operates the device himself based on the level pain.

The device was tested on a wide range of cases suffering from chronic pain, and results have shown improvement in quality of life and pain relief. The PNS device is an innovative and effective technology for the treatment of chronic pain, especially for cases that cannot be treated with conventional methods

