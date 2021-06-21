Six persons missing after shoe factory catches fire in Delhi

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :At least six persons went missing after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi on Monday, a senior fire department officer confirmed.

The fire broke out at the Udyog Nagar industrial area in West Delhi.

"The shoe factory owner has claimed that six persons are missing after the place caught fire," said Atul Gard, head of Delhi Fire Services department.

Relief and rescue work is underway at the shoe factory in a bid to search for the missing persons.