UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Persons Missing After Shoe Factory Catches Fire In Delhi

Umer Jamshaid 43 seconds ago Mon 21st June 2021 | 01:00 PM

Six persons missing after shoe factory catches fire in Delhi

NEW DELHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2021 ) :At least six persons went missing after a fire broke out at a shoe factory in West Delhi on Monday, a senior fire department officer confirmed.

The fire broke out at the Udyog Nagar industrial area in West Delhi.

"The shoe factory owner has claimed that six persons are missing after the place caught fire," said Atul Gard, head of Delhi Fire Services department.

Relief and rescue work is underway at the shoe factory in a bid to search for the missing persons.

Related Topics

Delhi Fire Missing Persons

Recent Stories

Mufti Aziz handed over to police on four-day physi ..

17 minutes ago

‘I’m ashamed of what I did,’ Mufti Aziz-ur-R ..

28 minutes ago

India reports 53,256 new COVID-19 cases

31 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $71.56 a barrel F ..

31 minutes ago

Student Sexual abuse case:  Co-accused with Mufti ..

1 hour ago

Kareena Kapoor shares Coca Soda meme from Jab We m ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.