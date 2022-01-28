UrduPoint.com

Six Rockets Target Baghdad Airport, Damaging Plane: Sources

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Six rockets target Baghdad airport, damaging plane: sources

Baghdad, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2022 ) :Six rockets were fired Friday at the Iraqi capital's airport, causing damage but no casualties, security sources said, the latest in a string of attacks.

The rockets hit Baghdad International Airport's runways or parking areas, one of the sources said.

"One civilian plane has been hit and damaged," this source, based at the interior ministry, said.

A second security source confirmed the attack consisted of six rockets that fell around civil installations at the airport, damaging a stationary plane.

A third source identified the plane as a Boeing 767 belonging to the state-owned Iraqi Airways, noting that it was not in service and was undergoing repairs.

The attack was not immediately claimed.

