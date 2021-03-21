UrduPoint.com
Six Shooters Positive For Covid At World Cup In India

Sun 21st March 2021 | 01:40 PM

New Delhi, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :Six participants, including two from overseas, have tested positive for Covid-19 at the shooting World Cup in New Delhi, but organisers said Sunday there was no threat to the tournament.

Top shooters from over 50 countries are participating in the 12-day event, which is being held behind closed doors due to the pandemic.

"Four Indians and two overseas players tested positive and have been moved to an isolation facility," an official of India's rifle federation told AFP on condition of anonymity.

"We have taken all the necessary steps and sanitised the range and the show goes on." India is the world's third-most infected nation with more than 11.5 million cases.

There are concerns of a new wave of infections in the nation of 1.

3 billion people, with some states imposing restrictions on movement and activities.

There were 43,846 fresh cases reported in the past 24 hours, the health ministry said Sunday, in the highest single-day rise this year.

The Indian government had relaxed the quarantine period from 14 to seven days for overseas shooters before the start of the tournament but they have to remain in a bio-secure "bubble".

Reports have in local media said some international shooters had broken the rules and travelled outside the bubble.

The tournament will finalise India's quota places -- already a record 15 -- for this year's Tokyo Olympics. The World Cup concludes on March 29.

