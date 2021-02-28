UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Shot Dead On Myanmar Crackdown's Bloodiest Day

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Sun 28th February 2021 | 08:10 PM

Six shot dead on Myanmar crackdown's bloodiest day

Yangon, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :Myanmar security forces shot dead at least six protesters Sunday in the bloodiest action so far to smother opposition to the military coup four weeks ago.

The junta is battling to contain a massive street movement demanding it yield power and release ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi, who was detained along with top political allies at the start of the month.

Sunday brought a significant escalation in force, with fatal shootings of protesters in at least three cities around the country, as police and soldiers attempted to bring the civil disobedience campaign to heel.

Three men were killed and at least 20 others injured when security forces moved on a rally in the southern coastal hub of Dawei.

Rescue worker Pyae Zaw Hein said the trio were "shot dead with live rounds", while the injured were hit by rubber bullets.

"More wounded people keep coming in," he told AFP.

Two teenagers were gunned down in Bago, a two-hour drive north of commercial capital Yangon.

Ambulance driver Than Lwin Oo told AFP he had sent the bodies of the 18-year-olds to the mortuary at Bago's main hospital.

Officers in Yangon began dispersing small crowds minutes before the slated beginning of the day's protest, with a 23-year-old man shot dead in the city's east.

"His wife is heartbroken," Win Ko, a social worker who visited the man's widow, told AFP.

"She's three months pregnant." Elsewhere protesters took up positions behind barricades and wielded homemade shields to defend themselves against the onslaught, with police using tear gas to clear some rallies.

Hundreds of people had been arrested by evening and transported to the city's notorious Insein Prison, where many of Myanmar's leading democracy campaigners have served long jail terms under previous dictatorships.

One man in Mandalay was taken to hospital in critical condition after a projectile pierced his helmet and lodged in his brain.

A doctor in the city, Myanmar's second-largest, said it was not known whether the 41-year-old had been struck by a live round or a rubber bullet.

At least one journalist documenting Sunday's assaults by security forces was beaten and detained further north in Myitkyina, a city at the headwaters of the Irrawaddy river, according to local outlet The 74 Media.

Another reporter was shot with rubber bullets while covering a protest in the central city of Pyay, their employer said.

A spokesman for the ruling junta did not respond to phone calls seeking comment on Sunday's violence.

Before Sunday, at least five people had died in anti-coup unrest since the army takeover, including three who were all killed on February 20.

One police officer also died while attempting to quell a protest, the military has said.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Protest Army Police Democracy Jail Driver Doctor Died Wife Man San Dawei Bago Pyay Myitkyina Mandalay Myanmar Hub February Gas Sunday Media All Top Opposition

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre celebrates Month ..

58 minutes ago

Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation&#039;s huma ..

1 hour ago

5,372 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered durin ..

3 hours ago

SEHA introduces home monitoring programme for infa ..

3 hours ago

ADCB expands mortgage business through acquisition ..

3 hours ago

ZHO, AHS launch &#039;Healthy Weight Management an ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.