Six Snooker Players Suspended For Allegations Of Match Fixing

Faizan Hashmi Published December 10, 2022 | 02:20 PM

Six snooker players suspended for allegations of match fixing

LONDON, Dec. 10 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2022 ) :Six players have been suspended from the World Snooker Tour for allegations of match fixing, announced the World Professional Billiards and Snooker Association (WPBSA) on Friday.

"WPBSA chairman Jason Ferguson has taken the decision to suspend Lu Ning, Li Hang, Zhao Jianbo, Bai Langning and Chang Bingyu from attending or competing on the World Snooker Tour with immediate effect," read a statement by the WPBSA.

"This follows the suspension of Liang Wenbo on 27 October 2022 and a subsequent investigation which remains ongoing into allegations of manipulating the outcome of matches for betting purposes in breach of the WPBSA Conduct Regulations.

The suspensions of all six players will remain in place until the conclusion of the investigation or any subsequent charges that may or may not be brought. These players have the right to appeal this decision."Earlier this year, the 35-year-old Liang was banned for four months until August by the WPBSA as he was convicted of domestic assault.

On October 27, the WPBSA suspended Liang again but only said it's due to an ongoing investigation into misconduct allegations at that time.

