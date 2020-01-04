Six Spanish police leave Bolivia after diplomatic spat

(@FahadShabbir)

La Paz, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Six members of Spain's police left Bolivia Friday after being accused of trying to sneak a wanted man out of the Mexican ambassador's residence in La Paz, the government said.

National Migration director Marcel Rivas said the six men were members of "a special group of the Spanish Civil Guard." They allegedly tried to enter the Mexican ambassador's residence to whisk out wanted former interior minister Juan Ramon Quintana.

Quintana, along with up to nine other officials who served under Evo Morales, took refuge in the embassy after Morales resigned as president and fled to Mexico on November 10.

Quintana and the other former officials have been charged with terrorism and sedition offenses linked to incidents of post-election violence in Bolivia.

The incident at the ambassador's residence sparked a diplomatic row between Bolivia and both Mexico and Spain.

Bolivia expelled the Mexican ambassador, Maria Teresa Mercado, and two Spanish diplomats, while Madrid responded by kicking out three Bolivian diplomats.

Bolivian media say the Spanish police entered the country under false identities.

They were filmed last Friday with their faces covered near the Mexican ambassador's residence while Spanish diplomats Cristina Borreguero and Alvaro Fernandez were visiting.

Spain denies trying to help Quintana escape.

Morales, who has also been accused of terrorism and sedition by the interim government, fled to Mexico and later accepted asylum in Argentina.

Mexico's left-wing government was closely allied to that of Morales, but relations with Bolivia's right-wing interim President Jeanine Anez have soured.

Bolivia has demanded that Mexico hand over the wanted former officials and previously accused it of failing to prevent Morales from interfering in Bolivia's politics during his asylum there.