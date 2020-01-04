UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Spanish Police Leave Bolivia After Diplomatic Spat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Sat 04th January 2020 | 01:40 AM

Six Spanish police leave Bolivia after diplomatic spat

La Paz, Jan 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jan, 2020 ) :Six members of Spain's police left Bolivia Friday after being accused of trying to sneak a wanted man out of the Mexican ambassador's residence in La Paz, the government said.

National Migration director Marcel Rivas said the six men were members of "a special group of the Spanish Civil Guard." They allegedly tried to enter the Mexican ambassador's residence to whisk out wanted former interior minister Juan Ramon Quintana.

Quintana, along with up to nine other officials who served under Evo Morales, took refuge in the embassy after Morales resigned as president and fled to Mexico on November 10.

Quintana and the other former officials have been charged with terrorism and sedition offenses linked to incidents of post-election violence in Bolivia.

The incident at the ambassador's residence sparked a diplomatic row between Bolivia and both Mexico and Spain.

Bolivia expelled the Mexican ambassador, Maria Teresa Mercado, and two Spanish diplomats, while Madrid responded by kicking out three Bolivian diplomats.

Bolivian media say the Spanish police entered the country under false identities.

They were filmed last Friday with their faces covered near the Mexican ambassador's residence while Spanish diplomats Cristina Borreguero and Alvaro Fernandez were visiting.

Spain denies trying to help Quintana escape.

Morales, who has also been accused of terrorism and sedition by the interim government, fled to Mexico and later accepted asylum in Argentina.

Mexico's left-wing government was closely allied to that of Morales, but relations with Bolivia's right-wing interim President Jeanine Anez have soured.

Bolivia has demanded that Mexico hand over the wanted former officials and previously accused it of failing to prevent Morales from interfering in Bolivia's politics during his asylum there.

Related Topics

Police Interior Minister La Paz Man Rivas Madrid Argentina Spain Bolivia Mexico November Media From Government

Recent Stories

Bilawal Bhutto Zardari condemns mob attack in Nank ..

2 hours ago

Senate to meet on Monday

2 hours ago

Syrian President Expresses Solidarity With Tehran ..

2 hours ago

Democrat US Lawmakers Say Trump's Decision to Kill ..

2 hours ago

UN Secretary-General Spoke to US Ambassador after ..

2 hours ago

Russia's Lavrov Accuses US of Violating Internatio ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.