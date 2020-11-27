UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Six Stars Test Positive Before CAF Champions League Final

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 27th November 2020 | 01:30 AM

Six stars test positive before CAF Champions League final

Cairo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Nov, 2020 ) :Three stars each from Egyptian clubs Al Ahly and Zamalek have tested positive for coronavirus and will miss the CAF Champions League final in Cairo Friday, according to Egyptian football officials.

The Ahly trio of Walid Soliman, Saleh Gomaa and Malian Aliou Dieng are midfielders while the Zamalek victims include defenders Mahmoud 'El Wensh' Hamdy and Abdallah Gomaa, and midfielder Youssef 'Obama' Ibrahim.

Because of Covid-19 fears, no spectators will be allowed to attend the highlight of the African club Calendar at the 74,000-capacity Cairo International Stadium.

Ahly are seeking a record-extending ninth Champions League title and Zamalek a sixth in the first final featuring clubs from the same country.

The side that wins the first single-match title decider since 1965 is assured of at least $3.5 million (2.93 million Euros), which includes a minimum $1 million for competing in the FIFA Club World Cup.

Ahly would relish another chance to impress on the world stage having lost nine of 12 matches in five previous appearances, including a 5-1 drubbing from Mexican outfit Monterrey.

Zamalek have never featured in the Club World Cup as their five Champions League successes came before it was turned into a multi-continent tournament.

Related Topics

Football World Barack Obama FIFA Cairo Monterrey Same From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed, External Affairs Minister of I ..

1 hour ago

HPD’s 8th ‘My Health’ Conference ends on a h ..

2 hours ago

Dutch company keen to invest US$ 1.3 b in Karachi ..

59 minutes ago

Kremlin Unaware of French Media Reports on Details ..

59 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, Bahraini FM review consolidati ..

2 hours ago

&#039;Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Field Hospital&#039 ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.