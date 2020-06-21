UrduPoint.com
Six Trump Staffers Working Tulsa Rally Test Positive For COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 21st June 2020 | 01:20 AM

Tulsa, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :Six members of a campaign advance team working in Tulsa ahead of Donald Trump's Saturday rally here have tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign said hours before the president was set to take the stage.

"Per safety protocols, campaign staff are tested for COVID-19 before events," Tim Murtaugh, the Trump campaign's communications director, said in a statement.

"Six members of the advance team tested positive out of hundreds of tests performed, and quarantine procedures were immediately implemented," Murtaugh said, adding that no COVID-positive staffers "or anyone in immediate contact" with them will be at the rally or near attendees.

