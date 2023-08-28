Open Menu

Six Water Supply Networks Inaugurated To Ease Water Scarcity In W. Afghanistan

Faizan Hashmi Published August 28, 2023 | 03:40 PM

Six water supply networks inaugurated to ease water scarcity in W. Afghanistan

Afghanistan, Aug. 28 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2023 ) :Authorities have newly opened six water supply networks in west Afghanistan's Farah province, a statement of the provincial department for information and culture said on Monday.

With a cost of 257,000 U.S.

Dollars, the networks would provide clean water to around 2,500 families in six villages of Pashtrod district, the statement said, adding that the provincial government would continue to provide potable water for the people across the province.

Afghanistan has been suffering drought for years, and many cities and provinces, including the capital Kabul, have been facing extreme potable water shortages.

To overcome the water scarcity, the caretaker administration, besides digging wells in rural areas, has been diverting part of the Panjshir River, which flows through the Panjshir Valley in northeastern Afghanistan, to Kabul.

