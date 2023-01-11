Six wounded in Paris train station stabbing attack

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :An attacker stabbed six people on Wednesday at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris before being shot and apprehended by police, authorities said.

The Gare du Nord is a busy commuter hub which also serves as a departure point for trains to northern France, London and northern Europe.

Police were treating the stabbings as attempted murder, not as a terrorist attack, a source close to the case said.

The attacker's motive was not immediately clear.