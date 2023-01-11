Six Wounded In Paris Train Station Stabbing Attack
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 11, 2023 | 03:51 PM
Paris, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2023 ) :An attacker stabbed six people on Wednesday at the busy Gare du Nord station in Paris before being shot and apprehended by police, authorities said.
The Gare du Nord is a busy commuter hub which also serves as a departure point for trains to northern France, London and northern Europe.
Police were treating the stabbings as attempted murder, not as a terrorist attack, a source close to the case said.
The attacker's motive was not immediately clear.