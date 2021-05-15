Sixers center Howard banned one game for 16th technical foul of season

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard was issued a one-game suspension without pay by the NBA on Friday after being whistled for his 16th technical foul of the 2020-21 season.

League rules mandate an automatic suspension when a player or coach is issued a 16th technical foul during the same regular season.

Howard would also face an additional one-game ban for every two technical fouls he accumulates in the regular season, which concludes Sunday.

Howard's 16th technical foul was called with 10:19 remaining in the second quarter of Philadelphia's 106-94 loss at Miami on Thursday after a tussle with Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, who was ejected.

The 35-year-old Howard will serve his ban on Friday when the 76ers play host to Orlando. The Magic also meet Philadelphia in Sunday's season finale.

Howard, a 17-year NBA veteran who won his first title last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is averaging 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds a game for the 76ers in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 76ers, 47-23, need one more win or a Brooklyn Nets loss to clinch the Eastern Conference title and a home-court advantage through at least the conference final.