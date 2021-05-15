UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixers Center Howard Banned One Game For 16th Technical Foul Of Season

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 15th May 2021 | 03:40 AM

Sixers center Howard banned one game for 16th technical foul of season

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2021 ) :Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard was issued a one-game suspension without pay by the NBA on Friday after being whistled for his 16th technical foul of the 2020-21 season.

League rules mandate an automatic suspension when a player or coach is issued a 16th technical foul during the same regular season.

Howard would also face an additional one-game ban for every two technical fouls he accumulates in the regular season, which concludes Sunday.

Howard's 16th technical foul was called with 10:19 remaining in the second quarter of Philadelphia's 106-94 loss at Miami on Thursday after a tussle with Heat veteran Udonis Haslem, who was ejected.

The 35-year-old Howard will serve his ban on Friday when the 76ers play host to Orlando. The Magic also meet Philadelphia in Sunday's season finale.

Howard, a 17-year NBA veteran who won his first title last season with the Los Angeles Lakers, is averaging 7.0 points and 8.4 rebounds a game for the 76ers in the 2020-21 campaign.

The 76ers, 47-23, need one more win or a Brooklyn Nets loss to clinch the Eastern Conference title and a home-court advantage through at least the conference final.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Same Orlando Philadelphia Miami Sunday Coach

Recent Stories

UAE alarmed by escalating spiral of violence in Is ..

3 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed exchanges greetings with Ajman R ..

5 hours ago

23,115 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

10 hours ago

UNHCR, aid partners call for renewed and strong su ..

11 hours ago

Ajman Tourism to participate in Arabian Travel Mar ..

12 hours ago

UAE announces 1,452 new COVID-19 cases, 1,422 reco ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.