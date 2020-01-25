Sixers' Embiid back at practice, gets re-evaluated Monday

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned to full workouts Friday with the NBA club and will be re-evaluated Monday, three weeks after undergoing surgery for a torn left ringfinger ligament.

The 25-year-old Cameroonian 7-footer will miss Saturday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers but after the evaluation, a team decision announced on the NBA website, he could be back on the court Tuesday when the 76ers face Golden State.

The Sixers have gone 5-3 since Embiid suffered his injury January 6 in a victory over Oklahoma City. They stand 29-17 overall, sixth in the Eastern Conference but only three games behind second-place Miami.

Embiid, averaging 23.4 points and 12.

3 rebounds a game in 31 appearances this season, was named an NBA All-Star Game starter for the third consecutive season on Thursday.

The African standout has been nagged by injuries even before being selected with the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, having suffered a back stress fracture in March to miss the end of his college campaign at Kansas.

Embiid underwent right foot surgery six days before the NBA Draft and missed the entire 2014-15 campaign with a broken right foot, then needed a second operation in August 2015 and missed the 2015-16 season as well.

After finally reaching the court in 2016, Embiid suffered a left knee injury in February 2017 and missed the remainder of the season after surgery.