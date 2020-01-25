UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixers' Embiid Back At Practice, Gets Re-evaluated Monday

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 02:00 AM

Sixers' Embiid back at practice, gets re-evaluated Monday

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2020 ) :Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid returned to full workouts Friday with the NBA club and will be re-evaluated Monday, three weeks after undergoing surgery for a torn left ringfinger ligament.

The 25-year-old Cameroonian 7-footer will miss Saturday's home game against the Los Angeles Lakers but after the evaluation, a team decision announced on the NBA website, he could be back on the court Tuesday when the 76ers face Golden State.

The Sixers have gone 5-3 since Embiid suffered his injury January 6 in a victory over Oklahoma City. They stand 29-17 overall, sixth in the Eastern Conference but only three games behind second-place Miami.

Embiid, averaging 23.4 points and 12.

3 rebounds a game in 31 appearances this season, was named an NBA All-Star Game starter for the third consecutive season on Thursday.

The African standout has been nagged by injuries even before being selected with the third pick in the 2014 NBA Draft, having suffered a back stress fracture in March to miss the end of his college campaign at Kansas.

Embiid underwent right foot surgery six days before the NBA Draft and missed the entire 2014-15 campaign with a broken right foot, then needed a second operation in August 2015 and missed the 2015-16 season as well.

After finally reaching the court in 2016, Embiid suffered a left knee injury in February 2017 and missed the remainder of the season after surgery.

Related Topics

Los Angeles Oklahoma City Philadelphia Miami January February March August 2017 2016 2015 Gold Court

Recent Stories

Pakistan, Japan hold talks to enhance cooperation ..

2 hours ago

Magnitude 6.8 Earthquake Hits Turkey's East - Disa ..

3 hours ago

PTI govt not involved in corruption: Sh Rashid

3 hours ago

Uzbekistan seeks to revamp banking sector with sha ..

2 hours ago

Khalifa Empowerment Programme participating in Lon ..

3 hours ago

Hearing on Vinnik Pre-Trial Custody in France to T ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.