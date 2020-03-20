UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Sixers, Nuggets Announce Coronavirus Positives

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 20th March 2020 | 08:50 AM

Sixers, Nuggets announce coronavirus positives

New York, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2020 ) :Three members of the Philadelphia 76ers organisation tested positive for the new coronavirus on Thursday as the Denver Nuggets also confirmed an employee had contracted the disease.

The Sixers said the positive cases were uncovered after health authorities warned that certain players, coaches and support staff may have been exposed to COVID-19.

"Three individuals have received positive test results for COVID-19," the Sixers said. "All other tests results are currently negative. We have reported this information to state and local health authorities as required.

" The Sixers said the three individuals were in self-isolation while being monitored by medical professionals.

"The health of our players, staff, fans and community is paramount, and we continue to be guided by medical experts at this time," the team said.

Earlier, the Nuggets said one member of the organisation had tested positive, but did not specify whether the person was a player.

A number of NBA players have tested positive for COVID-19 since Utah's Rudy Gobert was confirmed to have contracted the disease last week, prompting the league to impose an indefinite suspension on play.

Related Topics

Philadelphia Denver May All Employment Coronavirus

Recent Stories

MoFAIC launches hotline to help holders of valid r ..

9 hours ago

OPPO Unveils the Magnificent Reno 3 Series through ..

9 hours ago

Ministry of Education organises interactive sessio ..

9 hours ago

MoHAP announces 27 new coronavirus cases, 5 recove ..

11 hours ago

Construction Cost Index in Abu Dhabi rose 0.5% in ..

12 hours ago

Abu Dhabi suspends sea cruises, desert camps, safa ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.