Sixteen Dead, Dozens Missing In Greece Migrant Sinkings

Muhammad Irfan Published October 06, 2022 | 12:30 PM

Sixteen dead, dozens missing in Greece migrant sinkings

Athens, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2022 ) :At least 16 people died and another 30 are still missing as high winds sank two migrant vessels in Greece, the coastguard said Thursday.

A dinghy believed to be carrying around 40 people sank east of the island of Lesbos in high winds, coastguard spokesman Nikos Kokkalas told state tv ERT, adding that all the victims are women of apparent African origin.

There was no official toll yet from a second sinking near the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese peninsula.

Kokkalas said nine other women had been rescued in the Lesbos incident, but another 15 people were believed to be missing.

It was difficult to get more information from the survivors as they were "utterly panicked," Kokkalas said.

A few hours earlier, the coastguard was alerted to a sailboat in distress near the island of Kythira, south of the Peloponnese peninsula. The sailboat believed to be carrying around 95 people ran aground and sank near the island port of Diakofti.

Some of the survivors made it to shore, and an operation involving vessels at sea and the fire service and police on land managed to locate 80 asylum seekers from Iraq, Iran and Afghanistan.

The group includes seven women and 18 children, a coastguard spokeswoman told AFP.

Kokkalas said their sailboat had been "completely destroyed."Both operations were facing adverse weather. In the Kythira area, winds were as high as 102 kilometres (63 miles) per hour, the coastguard said.

