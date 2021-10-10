UrduPoint.com

Sixteen Feared Dead In Plane Crash In Central Russia

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 10th October 2021 | 02:10 PM

Moscow, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2021 ) :An aircraft carrying parachutists crashed in central Russia on Sunday, the emergencies ministry said, with sixteen people feared dead.

The L-410 plane carrying 23 people crashed around 9:23 a.m.

local time (0623 GMT) during a flight over the republic of Tatarstan, the ministry said on its Telegram channel, adding that seven have been rescued from the debris.

The remaining sixteen are "without signs of life," a representative of the emergency services told the RIA Novosti news agency.

