UrduPoint.com

Sixteen Killed, 17 Missing In Malaysia Landslide

Umer Jamshaid Published December 16, 2022 | 12:20 PM

Sixteen killed, 17 missing in Malaysia landslide

Batang Kali, Malaysia, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2022 ) :At least 16 people were killed when a landslide struck a campsite at a Malaysian farm on Friday, officials said, with rescuers scouring the muddy terrain for nearly 20 people still missing.

Nor Hisham Mohammad, director of the operations division at the fire and rescue department, told reporters that "as of 1 pm (0500 GMT), 16 victims have died. The search now is focused on the remaining 17." According to Nga Kor Ming, the local government development minister, 61 people so far have been found safe after the predawn landslide near the town of Batang Kali, just outside the capital Kuala Lumpur and near a mountain casino resort.

Veronica Loi, who was camping at the site overnight and survived the landslide, told AFP that her family was sleeping when they heard a sudden, loud sound.

"We saw the tent beside us was totally gone," she said.

Hundreds of government personnel including police and rescuers were seen at the gates leading to the campsite compound, while an excavator was seen entering the area from the main road.

The farm where the campsite was situated -- "Father's Organic Farm" -- changed its Facebook profile picture to all black on Friday.

Nga said the "campsite is operating without a licence", and that the operators would be punished if found guilty by the court.

Videos and photos circulating online showed large fallen trees and crushed vehicles, as well as search and rescue personnel wearing headlamps and digging with shovels, and searching for survivors by a fallen structure.

Landslides are common in Malaysia after heavy rains, which are regular at the end of the year. However, there were no heavy rains recorded overnight in Batang Kali.

The government has imposed strict rules with regards to hillside development, but landslides have continued to occur after bouts of bad weather.

In March, four people were killed after a massive landslide triggered by heavy rains buried their homes in a Kuala Lumpur suburb.

In one of the deadliest such incidents, a huge mudslide in 1993 brought on by heavy rain caused a 12-storey residential building outside the capital to collapse, killing 48 people.

Related Topics

Weather Fire Police Facebook Vehicles Road Died Kuala Lumpur Malaysia SITE March Family All From Government Court Rains

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 December 2022

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 16th December 2022

4 hours ago
 Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from S ..

Tiny meteorite may have caused coolant leak from Soyuz capsule

14 hours ago
 US House Checking With White House Before Moving o ..

US House Checking With White House Before Moving on Senate TikTok Legislation - ..

14 hours ago
 Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison re ..

Becker deported to Germany from UK after prison release

14 hours ago
 Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge qu ..

Customs officials seized foreign currency, huge quantity of medicines at Jinnah ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.