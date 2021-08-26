UrduPoint.com

Sixteen Soldiers Killed In Boko Haram Attack In Niger

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 12:10 AM

Sixteen soldiers killed in Boko Haram attack in Niger

Niamey, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2021 ) :An attack by hundreds of Boko Haram fighters on a town in Niger's jihadist-plagued southeast killed 16 soldiers and wounded nine others, Defence Minister Alkassoum Indatou told AFP on Wednesday.

The assault late Tuesday on "the positions of our defence and security forces in Baroua, in the Diffa region, were attacked by several hundred Boko Haram elements who came from Lake Chad," the minister said in a statement.

