Sixteen soldiers killed in central Mali attack

Bamako, Oct 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2021 ) :Sixteen soldiers were killed and 10 wounded Wednesday in an attack in central Mali, security and health officials in the war-torn Sahel state said.

Mali's army had earlier said five soldiers had been killed and eight wounded. However, a health official working in central Mali said the death toll had risen to 16, with 10 soldiers wounded.

A security source, who requested anonymity, confirmed the toll.