BEIJING,June 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2023 ) : China has completed the 6th trial run for the main rocket engine of its future crewed lunar missions, according to the China Aerospace Science and Technology Corporation.

The 130-tonne class liquid oxygen kerosene rocket engine brought its cumulative test run time to 3,300 seconds after this recent trial, setting a new record for the longest trial of a single 100-tonne class engine in China, said the corporation.

As the main engine for the country's future crewed lunar missions, it needs higher comprehensive performance and reliability.

The trial broke the previous record for the longest test run which was achieved less than six months before this latest trial.