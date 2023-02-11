UrduPoint.com

Sixth Saudi Relief Plane Heading For Earthquake-hit Areas In Syria,Turkiye

Sumaira FH Published February 11, 2023 | 01:40 PM

Sixth Saudi relief plane heading for earthquake-hit areas in Syria,Turkiye

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the sixth Saudi relief plane left Friday King Khalid International Airport, carrying 98 tons of relief aid, including foodstuffs, tents, blankets, rugs, and shelter bags, in addition to medical supplies.

This comes within the Saudi relief airlift being dispatched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to the earthquake affected areas in Syria and Turkiye, in embodiment of the humanitarian role being played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

Related Topics

Earthquake Prime Minister Syria Saudi Saudi Arabia Saud Mohammed Bin Salman Airport

Recent Stories

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign ..

Pakistan begin ICC Women's T20 World Cup campaign on Sunday

6 minutes ago
 TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner f ..

TikTok returns as Official Entertainment Partner for HBL PSL 8

11 minutes ago
 Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to d ..

Fawad fears PDM can impose economic emergency to delay elections

56 minutes ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on Nati ..

UAE leaders congratulate Iranian President on National Day

2 hours ago
 TÃ¼rkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,1 ..

TÃ¼rkiye, Syria earthquake death toll rise to 24,165

2 hours ago
 UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Paki ..

UAE President receives Chief of Army Staff of Pakistan

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.