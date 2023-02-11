Sixth Saudi relief plane heading for earthquake-hit areas in Syria,Turkiye

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2023 ) :In implementation of the directives of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and His Royal Highness Prince Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Crown Prince and Prime Minister, the sixth Saudi relief plane left Friday King Khalid International Airport, carrying 98 tons of relief aid, including foodstuffs, tents, blankets, rugs, and shelter bags, in addition to medical supplies.

This comes within the Saudi relief airlift being dispatched by King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) to the earthquake affected areas in Syria and Turkiye, in embodiment of the humanitarian role being played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.