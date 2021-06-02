UrduPoint.com
Sixth Seed Zverev Eases Into French Open Third Round

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 02nd June 2021 | 05:20 PM

Sixth seed Zverev eases into French Open third round

Paris, June 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2021 ) :Alexander Zverev booked his spot in the third round at the French Open for the fourth straight year on Wednesday, seeing off Russian qualifier Roman Safiullin in straight sets.

The German sixth seed, a two-time quarter-finalist, trailed 1-3 in the second and third sets but secured a 7-6 (7/4), 6-3, 7-6 (7/1) victory.

Last year's US Open runner-up will face the winner of the all-Serbian tie between Laslo Djere and Miomir Kecmanovic for a place in the last 16.

