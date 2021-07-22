Sjostrom still fighting for gold after comeback from injury

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Tokyo, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2021 ) :Sweden's swimming star Sarah Sjostrom has already won an arm wrestle against a discus thrower this week and now she hopes to complete her comeback from a broken elbow by winning gold at Tokyo 2020.

"I did some arm wrestling with our biggest guy in the Swedish group and I won, I'm pretty happy with that," said Sjostrom on Thursday, after posting an Instagram video of her putting down Swedish world discus champion Daniel Stahl in the Olympic Village.

Asked if the victory gave her confidence in her recovering right arm, she said with a smile: "Definitely! It was my biggest win in the Olympics." Sjostrom is one of swimming's greatest ever sprinters, having won gold in the 100m butterfly in Rio and set the world record in both the 50m and 100m freestyle.

But the 27-year-old's chances of success in Japan, especially in the butterfly, have been reduced after she slipped on ice in Stockholm in February and fractured her right elbow.

Surgery required the insertion of a metal plate and six screws, with Sjostrom still bearing a scar down her forearm, where she sports a tattoo of the Olympic rings and the Swedish flag.

"It has been a long process, I wish I had a few more weeks of training but I don't. I'm here now and I had a really good last few weeks of preparations," Sjostrom said.

"I don't feel pain in my elbow anymore and I've been improving all the way from February until now. I'm super happy with that."Sjostrom was always confident of being able to compete at the Olympics but has only raced competitively twice this year, the first of those events coming in June in France before a second, more encouraging, outing in Rome three weeks ago.