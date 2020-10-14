UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

SK Telecom To Develop 5G-based Smart Ports

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Wed 14th October 2020 | 03:50 PM

SK Telecom to develop 5G-based smart ports

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Wednesday it will develop smart ports using 5G network services by partnering with the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries and the Busan Port Terminal Corp.

Under the memorandum of understanding signed between the three parties, they will develop a test bed for a smart port that uses 5G-powered services.

A smart port refers to ports that use internet of Things (IoT) devices to track and analyze the movement of cargo and workers to improve logistics efficiency and worker safety.

The telecom operator said it will work with its partners to install 5G infrastructure by providing its 5G communication modules to connect to the test bed's IoT devices and help develop a port logistics industry based on the high-speed network.

SK Telecom said the test bed's services will utilize its IoT location sensing technology and intelligent closed circuit TVs that can analyze footage of movements.

The mobile carrier has recently stepped up efforts to develop business applications for its 5G technology, aiming to commercialize its 5G network on the faster 28-gigahertz (GHz) band for business services by the end of this year.

Local telecom operators currently offer 5G on the 3.5-GHz band after commercializing the network in April last year.

Related Topics

Internet Technology Business Mobile Busan South Korea 5G April Industry

Recent Stories

Three police officers awarded cash prizes

4 minutes ago

Italy Aims to Strengthen Bilateral Relations With ..

4 minutes ago

Kim Jong Un Inspects Typhoon-Hit Areas in North-Ko ..

4 minutes ago

Italy Praises Russia's Assistance in Fight Against ..

4 minutes ago

EU Sanctions on Navalny Case to Target Chemistry R ..

16 minutes ago

Wildfire That Killed 4 in California' Shasta Count ..

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.