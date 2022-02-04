Ski jumper Geiger rocked after poor Beijing practice

Zhangjiakou, China, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :World Cup-leading German ski jumper Karl Geiger said Friday he will need to shape up to win Olympic gold, describing his practice form as "not good".

Geiger has been the most consistent performer this season and is expected to battle it out for the title with Japan's Ryoyu Kobayashi in Sunday's normal hill final.

But Geiger shot down suggestions that the contest will be a private duel between the two, after both failed to impress in Friday's practice.

"We have both a bit of problems here on this hill," said Geiger, whose second practice jump of 76.5 metres was only good enough for 42nd place.

"We need to change it around. At the moment, there are a few guys better than us." Geiger also recorded jumps of 88 and 95 metres and said he had "a lot of work" to do.

Poland's triple Olympic champion Kamil Stoch had the top rank after the first jump and then sat out the rest of the session.

Stoch, who has struggled with injury coming into the Games, jumped 101 metres.

Kobayashi had jumps of 99 and 97.5 metres before calling it a day.

"The wind was a little strong but whatever -- it is what it is," he told reporters after his second jump.

"Today I watched a video of yesterday's junmps and tried to correct a few things."