Ski World Cup races in Austria halted over Covid-19

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Races planned for this weekend as part of the men's Ski World Cup in the Austrian resort of Kitzbuehel were cancelled Wednesday after a cluster of the UK coronavirus variant emerged in the region.

"For security reason, we don't want the races...to take place in Kitzbuehel this weekend," the governor of Austria's Tyrol region Guenther Platter told a press conference.

