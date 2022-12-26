Skiers accounted for after Austria resort avalanche

(@FahadShabbir)

Vienna, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :Austrian authorities have located 10 skiers, most of whom were unharmed, after an avalanche at a resort that sparked a massive search for them, police said Monday.

One was seriously injured following the avalanche in the Lech Zuers ski area, where up to 200 rescuers backed by helicopters and dogs scoured for survivors.

Authorities, based on the video of a skier, initially reported that roughly 10 people were feared buried.