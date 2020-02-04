UrduPoint.com
Skiing Star Shiffrin Announces Father's Death

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 01:00 AM

Skiing star Shiffrin announces father's death

Paris, Feb 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2020 ) :American alpine skiing star Mikaela Shiffrin announced on Monday that her father Jeff has died.

The 24-year-old, who has been coached for many years by her mother, said his death aged 65 was "unexpected".

"My family is heartbroken beyond comprehension about the unexpected passing of my kindhearted, loving, caring, patient, wonderful father," Shiffrin wrote on Twitter.

The two-time Olympic gold medallist skipped the speed events in Sochi last weekend, saying she was focusing on training.

"Mikaela is expected to remain in Colorado, and her return to the World Cup is unknown at this time," American skiing's governing body said in a statement.

Shiffrin leads Italian Federica Brignone by 270 points at the top of the overall World Cup standings after 22 of 40 races as she bids for a fourth straight title.

There are two downhill races and a super-G this weekend in Garmisch-Partenkirchen.

