Skilled Manpower Vital For Socio-economic Uplift: President

Tue 20th October 2020 | 03:20 PM

Skilled manpower vital for socio-economic uplift: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :President Dr. Arif Alvi on Tuesday said skilled manpower was vital for the socio-economic development of country.

He expressed these views while chairing a meeting of Senate of National Skills University, here at the Aiwan-e-Sadr.

President Alvi asked the management of the university to take steps for the provision of skill-based technical education across the country.

He urged the NSU to expeditiously initiate academic programmes keeping in view the market demand for skilled manpower.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mehmood, Secretary Federal Education Farah Hamid Khan, Member Higher Education Commission Fateh M.

Marri, Vice-Chancellor NSU, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar, Chairperson National Vocational and Technical Training Commission (NAVTTC) Prof. Dr. Mohammad Inayatullah Khan and other members of the NSU Senate.

Vice Chancellor NSU Prof. Dr. Muhammad Mukhtar briefed the meeting about the aims and proposed academic programmes to be offered by the University during 2021-2022.  The meeting approved the minutes of the first meeting of the Senate of NSU held in August, 2020.  The main objective of the country's first-ever National Skill University is to produce a substantial number of high-quality graduate and post-graduate technologists professional in a variety of current disciplines to meet the national demands.

