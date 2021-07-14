UrduPoint.com
S.Korea Adds 582,000 Jobs In June With Jobless Rate At 3.8 Pct

Faizan Hashmi 11 minutes ago Wed 14th July 2021 | 11:40 AM

SEOUL, July 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2021 ) --:South Korea added 582,000 jobs in June on a yearly basis, with the jobless rate standing at 3.8 percent, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The total number of those employed was 27,637,000 in June, up 582,000 from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

The employment kept growing for the fourth consecutive month, with the increases of 314,000 in March, 652,000 in April, and 619,000 in May respectively.

The hiring rate for those aged 15 or higher gained 0.9 percentage points over the year to 61.3 percent in June.

The number of those unemployed was 1,093,000 in June, down 136,000 from a year earlier.

The unemployment rate declined 0.5 percentage points to 3.8 percent last month.

