S.Korea Approves Use Of 1st Homegrown COVID-19 Vaccine

Muhammad Irfan Published June 30, 2022 | 11:50 AM

S.Korea approves use of 1st homegrown COVID-19 vaccine

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2022 ) ::South Korea's food and drug ministry on Thursday approved the use of the country's first homegrown COVID-19 vaccine.

The Ministry of Food and Drug Safety (MFDS) said it made an "item approval" decision on SKYCovione, developed by SK Bioscience, a pharmaceutical unit of the country's third-biggest conglomerate SK Group, on the premise that the company submits the final result of its clinical trials.

The SKYCovione, also known as GBP510, is a self-assembled nanoparticle vaccine, jointly developed with the Institute for Protein Design at the University of Washington school of Medicine, SK Bioscience said.

It was the country's first COVID-19 vaccine that had completed all three phases of clinical trials. The phase-three clinical trial was conducted on 4,037 adults in six countries, including Thailand, Vietnam, New Zealand, Ukraine, the Philippines and South Korea.

