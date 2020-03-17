UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Delays New School Year By 2 More Weeks To April 6 Over COVID-19

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Tue 17th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

S.Korea delays new school year by 2 more weeks to April 6 over COVID-19

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2020 ) :South Korea's education ministry said Tuesday that it will delay this year's new school year by two more weeks to April 6 on worry about the COVID-19 outbreak.

The new school year was originally scheduled for March 2, but it had been postponed twice to March 23.

The education ministry decided to put off the school opening once again as concerns remained over the COVID-19 spread. It marked the first time here that the new school year would start in April.

Subject to the delayed school year would be all preschools, Primary and secondary schools nationwide.

As of Tuesday, the number of infected patients here topped 8,300, but the daily confirmed cases stayed below 100 for the third consecutive day.

Despite the signs of slowing, the school opening could lead to a new set of infections through students, the health authorities said.

Vice Health Minister Kim Kang-lip told a press briefing Monday that the school opening was worried to result in a cluster infection among students, who may in turn transmit the virus to older people in their towns, more vulnerable to the virus than the young.

The number of infected minors aged 18 or lower was 352. Neither death nor the one in critical conditions had been reported yet among the minors.

Related Topics

Education Young Lead March April May All

Recent Stories

UAE nationals abroad urged to return home due to t ..

32 minutes ago

Latest Gold Rate for Mar 17, 2020 in Pakistan

47 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

UAE has taken early measures in fight against COVI ..

8 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, King of Spain review global fig ..

9 hours ago

ERC Abu Dhabi Centre&#039;s programmes benefit 1,1 ..

10 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.