UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Develops PCR Diagnostic Reagent To Rapidly Identify Omicron Variant

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 9 minutes ago Fri 24th December 2021 | 02:40 PM

S.Korea develops PCR diagnostic reagent to rapidly identify Omicron variant

SEOUL, Dec. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Dec, 2021 ) APP):South Korea's health authorities said Friday that it completed the development of a PCR diagnostic reagent, which can rapidly identify the Omicron COVID-19 variant.

The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said in a statement that the new reagent will be able to identify five major COVID-19 variants, including the Alpha, Beta, Gamma and Delta variants as well as the Omicron variant and its "stealth" version.

The KDCA said South Korea would be the first country in the world to identify the five major variants with single PCR analysis.

"After a person has been confirmed to have been infected with COVID-19, with the current genomic sequencing, it took three to five days to determine whether the confirmed case has been infected with the Omicron variant," said KDCA Commissioner Jeong Eun-kyeong.

"With the supply of the new PCR reagent that can rapidly detect the Omicron variant, we are now able to see the analysis results within three to four hours after a person has been infected," Jeong noted.

The reagents will be supplied to five regional centers for disease control and prevention and 18 research institutes of public health and environment by Dec. 29.

Related Topics

World South Korea

Recent Stories

Investigation into Sialkot tragedy in final phase: ..

Investigation into Sialkot tragedy in final phase: National Assembly informed

18 minutes ago
 Senate passes unanimous resolution to condemn kill ..

Senate passes unanimous resolution to condemn killing of Sri Lankan citizen in S ..

19 minutes ago
 Ukraine's Military Budget Increased by 20% - Russi ..

Ukraine's Military Budget Increased by 20% - Russian Foreign Ministry

19 minutes ago
 China to Evacuate Citizens From Solomon Islands Du ..

China to Evacuate Citizens From Solomon Islands Due to Unrest - Reports

19 minutes ago
 President lauds minorities' role for country's dev ..

President lauds minorities' role for country's development; reiterates their equ ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistan has to set target to become a share holde ..

Pakistan has to set target to become a share holder in Global Halal food market: ..

19 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.