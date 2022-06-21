S.Korea launches homegrown space rocket

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea launched its homegrown space rocket for the second time on Tuesday.

The Korea Space Launch Vehicle (KSLV)-II, also dubbed Nuri, blasted off from the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung at 4:00 p.m. local time, live footage from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) showed.

The first Nuri test-launch was conducted in October last year when the rocket successfully reached a target altitude of 700 km but failed to put a 1.5-ton dummy satellite into orbit as its third-stage booster engine burned out earlier than planned.

The second launch was originally scheduled for last Thursday but it was postponed due to a technical glitch in the oxidizer tank sensor.