UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Launches Homegrown Space Rocket

Faizan Hashmi Published June 21, 2022 | 02:10 PM

S.Korea launches homegrown space rocket

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :South Korea launched its homegrown space rocket for the second time on Tuesday.

The Korea Space Launch Vehicle (KSLV)-II, also dubbed Nuri, blasted off from the Naro Space Center in the southern coastal village of Goheung at 4:00 p.m. local time, live footage from the Korea Aerospace Research Institute (KARI) showed.

The first Nuri test-launch was conducted in October last year when the rocket successfully reached a target altitude of 700 km but failed to put a 1.5-ton dummy satellite into orbit as its third-stage booster engine burned out earlier than planned.

The second launch was originally scheduled for last Thursday but it was postponed due to a technical glitch in the oxidizer tank sensor.

Related Topics

Vehicle South Korea Tank October From P

Recent Stories

CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders regulation of hotel ..

CM Hamza Shehbaz Sharif orders regulation of hotel rents in Murree

41 minutes ago
 Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a ..

Pankaj Tripathi says Bollywood decides value of a person too quickly  

1 hour ago
 Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

Rupee reaches Rs 212 in intra-day trading

2 hours ago
 90 Pakistani students return to China to continue ..

90 Pakistani students return to China to continue their on-campus studies

3 hours ago
 Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

Balochistan govt will present annual budget today

3 hours ago
 Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaq ..

Board of Six members formed to exhumate Aamir Liaqat's body

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.