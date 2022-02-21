UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Logs 516,431 COVID-19 Breakthrough Infections

Umer Jamshaid Published February 21, 2022 | 12:40 PM

SEOUL, Feb. 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2022 ) :South Korea has logged more than 500,000 breakthrough COVID-19 infections, the health authorities said Monday.

The number of people who tested positive for COVID-19 after receiving two vaccine doses came in at 516,431 as of Feb. 13, up from 367,927 a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

It accounted for 1.18 percent of the fully vaccinated people totaling 43,726,034 out of the Asian country's some 52 million population.

It is known that people can be protected from the virus two weeks after the full vaccination with two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The number of those who were infected with COVID-19 after receiving booster shots was 205,206 on Feb. 13, or 0.76 percent of a total of 27,002,045 people who had got their booster shot in South Korea.

The number of critically ill patients who received booster shots was 237, and the death toll came to 158.

In the latest tally, the country reported 95,362 more COVID-19 cases for the past 24 hours, bringing the total tally to 2,058,184.

The daily caseload fell below 100,000 due to decreased virus tests over the weekend. In the previous three days in a row, South Korea surpassed the 100,000 mark in the number of daily new cases.

>