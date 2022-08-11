S.Korea logs about 7.7 bln USD of trade deficit in 1st 10 days of August

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :SEOUL, Aug. 11 (Xinhua) -- South Korea logged a trade deficit in the first 10 days of August due to a faster increase in import than export, customs office data showed Thursday.

The trade deficit amounted to 7.68 billion U.S. Dollars in the Aug. 1-10 period, according to Korea Customs Service.

The trade balance stayed in the red most months of this year, with deficits of 4.9 billion dollars in January, 2.

48 billion dollars in April, 1.61 billion dollars in May, 2.58 billion dollars in June and 4.67 billion dollars in July respectively.

Export gained 23.2 percent from a year earlier to 15.69 billion dollars in the 10-day period, and import surged 34.1 percent to 23.37 billion dollars.

Import of the country's three major energy sources, including crude oil, natural gas and coal, came in at 6.19 billion dollars for the first 10 days of August, up 74.9 percent from the same period of last year.