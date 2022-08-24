S.Korea logs lowest Q2 childbirth, deaths hit 2nd-highest

SEOUL, Aug. 24 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) --:South Korea logged the lowest second-quarter childbirth, with deaths hitting the second-highest quarterly figure on the continued COVID-19 pandemic, statistical office data showed Wednesday.

The number of newborn babies was 59,961 in the April-June quarter, down 6,168, or 9.3 percent, from a year earlier, according to Statistics Korea.

It was the first time since data began to be compiled in 1981 that childbirths fell below 60,000 in the second quarter.

The number has been on the decline since the first quarter of 2016 amid the social trend of delayed marriage and the sliding number of women who are of childbearing age.

The total fertility rate, which gauges the number of babies a woman is expected to have during her lifetime, posted the lowest second-quarter figure of 0.75.

The rate has stayed below 1 for the 13th consecutive quarter since the second quarter of 2019.