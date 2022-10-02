UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Logs Trade Deficit For 6th Month In September

Faizan Hashmi Published October 02, 2022 | 04:30 PM

S.Korea logs trade deficit for 6th month in September

SEOUL,Oct 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2022 ) :South Korea logged trade deficit for the sixth consecutive month in September owing to faster growth in import than export, government data showed Saturday.

Trade deficit amounted to 3.77 billion U.S. Dollars in September, staying in red for six months since April, according to the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Export added 2.

8 percent from a year earlier to 57.46 billion dollars in September, while import surged 18.6 percent to 61.23 billion dollars.

The rapid import increase was driven by soaring energy prices amid the continued geopolitical risks in Europe.

Import of the country's three energy sources, including crude oil, natural gas and coal, came to 17.96 billion dollars in September, up 81.2 percent from a year earlier.

Related Topics

Import Europe Oil South Korea April September Gas From Government Industry Billion

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 2 October 2022

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 2nd October 2022

7 hours ago
 Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed ..

Ukraine forces entering key town in Russia-annexed region

16 hours ago
 Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citi ..

Biden Says Venezuela Released Seven Jailed US Citizens

16 hours ago
 'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title cre ..

'Phenomenal' Arsenal sink Spurs to prove title credentials

16 hours ago
 Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' colla ..

Dortmund miss chance to go top with 'bitter' collapse in Cologne

16 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.