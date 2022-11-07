S.Korea not facing liquidity risk in overall financial system: financial watchdog chief

UrduPoint.com

Published November 07, 2022

SEOUL, Nov. 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2022 ) --:South Korea's financial watchdog chief said Monday that the country has not been facing liquidity risk in its overall financial system amid rising worry about a credit crunch.

Lee Bok-hyun, chief of the Financial Supervisory Service (FSS), told foreign correspondents in Seoul that volatility in South Korea's economy and financial market grew on the back of the expanded external risk factors, driven by rapid interest rate hikes in major economies and higher energy prices.

Despite the recent funding difficulty in short-term money markets, Lee noted that it was not believed to have been liquidity trouble with the overall financial system.

Worry emerged here over the credit crunch following an insurer's postponement to exercise its bond repayment option and a local government-backed developer's failure to repay bonds.

Heungkuk Life Insurance decided last week to delay the redemption of new capital securities worth 500 million U.S. Dollars on the first call date of Nov. 9.

