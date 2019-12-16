UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Posts Trade Surplus For 94 Months

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Mon 16th December 2019 | 02:00 PM

S.Korea posts trade surplus for 94 months

SEOUL, Dec. 16 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2019 ) :South Korea posted trade surplus for 94 straight months through November despite the continued fall in export, customs office data showed Monday.

The revised figure for trade surplus reached 3.3 billion U.S. Dollars in November, staying in the black for 94 months since February 2012, according to Korea Customs Service.

Export, which takes up about half of the export-driven economy, declined 14.4 percent over the year to 44.1 billion U.S. dollars last month, while import dived 13.0 percent to 40.7 billion U.S. dollars.

Chip export plummeted 30.

9 percent amid the remaining downturn of business cycle in the global semiconductor industry.

Oil product export reduced 12.2 percent on cheaper crude oil, and shipment of telecommunication devices such as smartphone retreated 4.6 percent in the month.

Display panel shipment dropped 52.2 percent, but those for automobiles and consumer electronics rose 0.4 percent and 4.4 percent respectively.

Exports to China and the United States, South Korea's top two trading partners, dived 12.3 percent and 8.3 percent each, with those to the European Union and Japan sliding 21.9 percent and 11.0 percent respectively.

Related Topics

Import Business China European Union Oil Japan South Korea United States February November Industry Top Billion

Recent Stories

Ajman Department of Economic Development links dig ..

17 minutes ago

Pakistan players on ICC Women’s Championship jou ..

32 minutes ago

Dubai Customs organizes conversation around future ..

45 minutes ago

Seventh Islamic Conference of Health Ministers Kic ..

45 minutes ago

Fujairah Terminals continues extensive expansion w ..

47 minutes ago

Modi govt under fire: Youths come out against Modi ..

51 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.