UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Posts Trade Surplus For 97 Months To February

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:00 AM

S.Korea posts trade surplus for 97 months to February

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :South Korea posted a trade surplus for 97 straight months through February owing to an export upswing, customs office data showed Monday.

Trade surplus amounted to 4 billion U.S. Dollars in February, staying in black for the 97th consecutive month since February 2012, according to Korea Customs Service.

Export, which takes up about half of the South Korean economy, rebounded 4.3 percent from a year earlier to 41.2 billion U.S. dollars in February, after sliding 6.5 percent in the previous month.

The rebound came as the number of business days increased last month due to the Lunar New Year's holiday that moved to January this year from February last year.

For the first two months of this year, the outbound shipment came in at 84.4 billion U.S. dollars, down 1.5 percent from the same period of last year.

Semiconductor export expanded 8.8 percent in February from a year earlier on solid demand for integrated circuit and DRAM memory chip, and auto parts shipment advanced in double figures.

Export for telecommunication devices such as smartphone gained 7.0 percent, but shipments for automobiles and consumer electronics retreated in double digits.

Import added 1.5 percent over the year to 37.2 billion U.S. dollars in February, after skidding 5.4 percent in the previous month.

Related Topics

Business Same South Korea North Korea January February From Billion

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 Li ..

45 minutes ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 March 2020

51 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

10 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

10 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.