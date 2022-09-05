S.Korea report 37,548 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Sep 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 37,548 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Sunday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,606,740, the health authorities said Monday.

The daily caseload was down from 72,144 in the previous day and lower than 43,114 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 82,875.

Among the new cases, 286 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 60,252.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 562, up 14 from the previous day. Fifty-six more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 27,149. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.