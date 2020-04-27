UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

S.Korea Reports 10 More COVID-19 Cases, 10,738 In Total

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 26 seconds ago Mon 27th April 2020 | 12:00 PM

S.Korea reports 10 more COVID-19 cases, 10,738 in total

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Apr, 2020 ) :South Korea reported 10 more cases of the COVID-19 compared to 24 hours ago as of midnight Monday local time, raising the total number of infections to 10,738.

The daily caseload hovered around 10 for the ninth consecutive day. Of the new cases, seven were imported from overseas, lifting the combined number to 1,044.

One more death was confirmed, raising the death toll to 243. The total fatality rate came in at 2.26 percent.

A total of 47 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 8,764.

The total recovery rate was 81.6 percent.

The Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) has updated the data once a day at 10:00 a.m. local time from March 10, after having announced it twice a day.

Since Jan. 3, the country has tested more than 601,000 people, among whom 582,027 tested negative for the virus and 8,895 were being checked.

Related Topics

South Korea March From

Recent Stories

OIC Welcomes Ceasefire Extension Announcement by J ..

40 minutes ago

Over 3 in 5 (65%) Pakistanis are in favor of the g ..

40 minutes ago

Dubai Customs resolves 61 IPR disputes, valued Dh8 ..

43 minutes ago

Former stars to inspire current cricketers via vid ..

50 minutes ago

Punjab Government Launches “Taleem Ghar” App f ..

58 minutes ago

Egypt seeks aid from IMF amid virus-inflicted down ..

31 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.