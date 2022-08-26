S.Korea reports 101,140 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Aug. 26 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2022 ) --:South Korea reported 101,140 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 22,802,985, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was down from 113,371 the previous day and lower than 138,783 tallied a week ago, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 114,765.

Among the new cases, 358 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 56,872.

The number of infected people who were in serious condition stood at 575, up nine from the previous day.