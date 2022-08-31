S.Korea reports 103,961 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 103,961 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,246,398, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 115,638 in the prior day and lower than 139,307 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 94,010.

Among the new cases, 458 were imported, lifting the total to 58,798.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 569, down 22 from the previous day.

Seventy-five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 26,764. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.