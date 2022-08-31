UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 103,961 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published August 31, 2022 | 03:40 PM

S.Korea reports 103,961 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Aug. 31 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 103,961 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Tuesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 23,246,398, the health authorities said Wednesday.

The daily caseload was down from 115,638 in the prior day and lower than 139,307 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 94,010.

Among the new cases, 458 were imported, lifting the total to 58,798.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 569, down 22 from the previous day.

Seventy-five more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 26,764. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matche ..

Pak Vs Eng: What are ticket prices for T20I matches

25 minutes ago
 US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

US announces $30m for flood-hit Pakistan

1 hour ago
 US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupe ..

US dollar continues to depreciate against Pak rupee

2 hours ago
 To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspirac ..

To politicize Kala Bagh Dam is a serious conspiracy against the country.Khawaja ..

3 hours ago
 Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors co ..

Pakistan Junior League: teams and their mentors confirmed

3 hours ago
 United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Hum ..

United States Provides $30 Million in Critical Humanitarian Assistance for Flood ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.