UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 107,894 New COVID-19 Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published August 04, 2022 | 12:50 PM

S.Korea reports 107,894 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 107,894 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 20,160,154, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 119,922 in the previous day, but it was higher than 88,361 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 89,298.

Among the new cases, 435 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 46,329.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 310, up 26 from the previous day.

Thirty-four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 25,144. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

PTI to protest against ECP in Islamabad today

2 hours ago
 PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation wo ..

PM visits Tank to review relief, rehabilitation work in flood-affected areas

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 4th August 2022

4 hours ago
 Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

Ireland v South Africa 1st T20 score

12 hours ago
 Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

Khurram demands disqualification for Imran Khan

12 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.