S.Korea reports 107,894 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Aug. 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2022 ) :South Korea reported 107,894 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Wednesday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 20,160,154, the health authorities said Thursday.

The daily caseload was slightly down from 119,922 in the previous day, but it was higher than 88,361 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 89,298.

Among the new cases, 435 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 46,329.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 310, up 26 from the previous day.

Thirty-four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 25,144. The total fatality rate was 0.12 percent.