S.Korea reports 112,901 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :-- South Korea reported 112,901 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 20,273,011, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was up from 107,894 in the previous day and higher than 85,298 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 93,236.

Among the new cases, 497 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 46,818.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 320, up 10 from the previous day.