UrduPoint.com

S.Korea Reports 112,901 New COVID-19 Cases

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2022 | 10:40 AM

S.Korea reports 112,901 new COVID-19 cases

SEOUL, Aug. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :-- South Korea reported 112,901 new COVID-19 cases as of midnight Thursday compared to 24 hours ago, raising the total number of infections to 20,273,011, the health authorities said Friday.

The daily caseload was up from 107,894 in the previous day and higher than 85,298 tallied a week earlier, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency.

For the past week, the daily average number of confirmed cases was 93,236.

Among the new cases, 497 were imported from overseas, lifting the total to 46,818.

The number of infected people who were in a serious condition stood at 320, up 10 from the previous day.

Related Topics

South Korea From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 August 2022

1 hour ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 5th August 2022

1 hour ago
 Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia ..

Cheika makes 9 changes as Argentina host Australia

10 hours ago
 One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

One died, 14 injured in Quetta grenade attack

10 hours ago
 New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

New Zealand v The Netherlands 1st T20 scores

10 hours ago
 Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocit ..

Bilawal asks int'l community to end Indian atrocities in IIOJK

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.